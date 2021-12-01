Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,674 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.65. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

