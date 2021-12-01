RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.05

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 2023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $519.31 million, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in RE/MAX by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

