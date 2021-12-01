Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Increased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

