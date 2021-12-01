Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Down 61.5% in November

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,741. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

