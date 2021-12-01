Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for New Gold (NGD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: NGD):

11/24/2021 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

11/22/2021 – New Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – New Gold was given a new $1.75 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – New Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – New Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of New Gold stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,312,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,913. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

