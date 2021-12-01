Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,546.25 ($98.59).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($81.00) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,870 ($102.82) to GBX 7,170 ($93.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,900 ($116.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 6,088 ($79.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,897.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,063.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.81. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

