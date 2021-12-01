Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES) Stock Price Down 15%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES)’s stock price was down 15% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 107,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 25,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Red Metal Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMES)

Red Metal Resources Ltd., an early stage mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The firm explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Farellon property, which is located in the Carrizal Alto mining district; the Perth property, which is located in the III Region of Atacama, Chile; and the Mateo property in III Region of Chile, Region de Atacama.

