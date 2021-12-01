Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Redbox in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redbox’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

RDBX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Redbox stock opened at 11.88 on Wednesday. Redbox has a one year low of 9.12 and a one year high of 27.22.

About Redbox

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

