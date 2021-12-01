Redde Northgate’s (REDD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Redde Northgate stock opened at GBX 438.50 ($5.73) on Wednesday. Redde Northgate has a 52-week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.98). The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 408.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

