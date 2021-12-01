RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

