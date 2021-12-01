Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 27,038 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 468,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,379. The firm has a market cap of $193.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

