Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $17.50 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,725 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $17,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 642.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of FRC traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.41. 7,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,936. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.86. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $128.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

