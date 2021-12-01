Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after buying an additional 194,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $673,935,000 after buying an additional 88,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,593,000 after buying an additional 182,655 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.14. 10,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $104.92 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

