Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $147.55. 280,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average is $174.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $143.11 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $268.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.