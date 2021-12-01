Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 871 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 67.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 72,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 116,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,959. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

