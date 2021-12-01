REPO Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $16.06 million and $1.14 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REPO has traded 82.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00071591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00095365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.87 or 0.07962019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,161.72 or 0.99919937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021543 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.