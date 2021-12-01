Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after purchasing an additional 508,540 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after buying an additional 988,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after buying an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,565,000 after buying an additional 70,274 shares during the period.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

