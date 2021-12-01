Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nerdwallet Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nerdwallet in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NRDS opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Nerdwallet has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

