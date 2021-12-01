Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lucira Health (LHDX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX):

12/1/2021 – Lucira Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

11/29/2021 – Lucira Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

11/24/2021 – Lucira Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

11/23/2021 – Lucira Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

10/21/2021 – Lucira Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 4,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,996. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

