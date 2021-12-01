Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lucira Health (LHDX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX):
- 12/1/2021 – Lucira Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
- 11/29/2021 – Lucira Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
- 11/24/2021 – Lucira Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
- 11/23/2021 – Lucira Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
- 10/21/2021 – Lucira Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
Shares of NASDAQ LHDX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 4,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,996. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.
Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
