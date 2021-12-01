Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $122,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.93 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

