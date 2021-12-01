Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,615 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,383,855,000 after purchasing an additional 789,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after purchasing an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

