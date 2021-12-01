Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60.

