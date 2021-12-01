Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

