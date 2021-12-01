Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Citigroup by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,962,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Shares of C stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

