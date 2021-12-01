Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FND opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,852 shares of company stock valued at $29,185,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

