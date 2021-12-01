Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,943,366 shares of company stock worth $121,467,908. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

MDLZ opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

