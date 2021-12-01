Reviewing Novation Companies (NOVC) and Its Rivals

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS: NOVC) is one of 20 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Novation Companies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Novation Companies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Novation Companies Competitors 122 530 635 20 2.42

As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 32.91%. Given Novation Companies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novation Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Novation Companies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novation Companies’ rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novation Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -9.67% N/A -41.05% Novation Companies Competitors 3.15% 9.35% 2.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novation Companies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $51.35 million -$9.17 million -1.23 Novation Companies Competitors $4.40 billion $119.70 million 5.67

Novation Companies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies. Novation Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novation Companies rivals beat Novation Companies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Novation Companies

Novation Cos., Inc. through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

