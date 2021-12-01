REVV Market Cap Hits $81.61 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. REVV has a market capitalization of $81.61 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REVV has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00236785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00087441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About REVV

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.