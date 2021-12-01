RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,075 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $162.90 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

