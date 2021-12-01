RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,688 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $167.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day moving average of $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,869 shares of company stock worth $7,535,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.