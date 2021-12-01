RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,109,000 after purchasing an additional 129,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,281 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKC stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

