RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 609.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 207.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 201.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

GPN stock opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.83 and its 200 day moving average is $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.