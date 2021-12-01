RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 8,815 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,750,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,494,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,464,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,009,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

