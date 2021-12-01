Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $103.84.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.