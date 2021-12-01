Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,281 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.19% of Hallador Energy worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hallador Energy by 160.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

