Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 13,774 Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lument Finance Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFT stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $95.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

