Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $251,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

