Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $131,014,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.22. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

