Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 700 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

