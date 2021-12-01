Ritocoin Price Down 22% Over Last Week (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $383,894.92 and $151.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.14 or 0.07985226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,394.67 or 0.99952918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021576 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,653,134,974 coins and its circulating supply is 1,640,862,629 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.