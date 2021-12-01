RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,008 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

