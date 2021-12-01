RMR Wealth Builders Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

