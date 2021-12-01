Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. Centogene has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -2.11.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative return on equity of 56.32% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centogene by 204.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Centogene during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Centogene during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Centogene by 213.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Centogene during the second quarter worth about $195,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

