Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

NYSE:ROK opened at $336.20 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.82 and a 200-day moving average of $304.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

