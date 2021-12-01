Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

ROIV traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,707. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

