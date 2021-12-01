Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $221.64

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $221.64 and last traded at $221.80, with a volume of 75030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.61.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.64.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,992 shares of company stock valued at $132,969,240. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

