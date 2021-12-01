Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Warren East Purchases 17,149 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Warren East bought 17,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £23,665.62 ($30,919.28).
Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Warren East acquired 15,993 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £23,509.71 ($30,715.59).
The company has a market capitalization of £10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.55. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.48 ($1.97).
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
