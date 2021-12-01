Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,080 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACRE. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $691.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

