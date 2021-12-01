Royal Bank of Canada Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,847,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,657,000.

NYSE:LDP opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

