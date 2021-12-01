Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $35.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

